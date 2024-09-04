Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Moreno to face Albazi in new main event of UFC Edmonton card

By Neil Davidson The Canadian Press
Posted September 4, 2024 9:31 am
2 min read
Mexico's Brandon Moreno, celebrates victory over Brazil's Gilbert Durinho in their flyweight title bout at the UFC 283 mixed martial arts tournament in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. Former flyweight champion Brandon (The Assassin Baby) Moreno will take on No. 3 contender Amir (The Prince) Albazi in the main event of a UFC Fight Night card on Nov. 2 in Edmonton. View image in full screen
Mexico's Brandon Moreno, celebrates victory over Brazil's Gilbert Durinho in their flyweight title bout at the UFC 283 mixed martial arts tournament in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. Former flyweight champion Brandon (The Assassin Baby) Moreno will take on No. 3 contender Amir (The Prince) Albazi in the main event of a UFC Fight Night card on Nov. 2 in Edmonton. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Bruna Prado Bruna Prado
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Former flyweight champion Brandon (The Assassin Baby) Moreno will take on No. 3 contender Amir (The Prince) Albazi in the main event of a UFC Fight Night card on Nov. 2 in Edmonton.

A flyweight bout between No. 3 Erin (Cold Blooded) Blanchfield and No. 5 Rose (Thug) Namajunas, previously announced as the marquee bout at Rogers Place, is now the five-round co-main event. Namajunas, an American like Blanchfield, is a former two-time strawweight titleholder.

UFC president Dana White announced the changes via social media Tuesday.

Also added to the card is a heavyweight bout between American Derrick (The Black Beast) Lewis and unbeaten Brazilian Jhonata Diniz.

Canadians on the card include Chad (The Monster) Anheliger, Marc-Andre (Power Bar) Barriault, Jamey-Lyn Horth, Jasmine Jasudavicius, Charles (Air) Jourdain, (Proper) Mike Malott and Aiemann Zahabi. The show also features Serhiy Sidey, who was born in Ukraine but now fights out of Burlington, Ont., and Brazilian-born Caio (Bigfoot) Machado who fights out of Vancouver.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Belleville, Ont. MMA fighter has sights set on UFC'
Belleville, Ont. MMA fighter has sights set on UFC
Trending Now

Moreno, ranked second among 125-pound contenders, was the UFC’s first Mexican-born champion and has the second-most finishes in UFC flyweight history.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Moreno (21-8-2) has lost his last two fights, beaten by American Brandon (Raw Dawg) Royval in February after being dethroned by Alexandre (The Cannibal) Pantoja via split decision at UFC 290 in July 2023.

Moreno battled Brazil’s Deiveson Figueredo four times for the flyweight title, winning twice including their final meeting in January 2023.

Iraq’s Albazi (17-1-0) has won six straight including a split decision over Kai Kara-France last time out in June 2023. He was due to face Moreno in February but was sidelined by a neck injury with Royval replacing him.

Blanchfield (12-2-0) saw a nine-fight win streak, which included six UFC bouts, end in March in a decision loss to France’s Manon (The Beast) Fiorot. Namajunas (13-6-0) has won two in a row since losing to Fiorot in September 2023.

Advertisement
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices