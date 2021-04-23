Menu

Sports
April 23 2021 10:26pm
02:23

Back in the fight game

After a 19 month layoff, Langley’s Tristan Connolly returns to the octagon for UFC 261 Saturday in Florida. Barry Deley has the story.

