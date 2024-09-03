SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Bo Bichette’s recovery from calf strain continues

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 3, 2024 5:42 pm
1 min read
TORONTO – All-star shortstop Bo Bichette is progressing in his recovery from a strained calf.

Bichette took batting practice and fielded groundballs with his Toronto Blue Jays teammates on Tuesday, a day after running the basepaths at Rogers Centre.

The 26-year-old Bichette has not played since July 19 and has been recovering at the club’s spring training complex in Dunedin, Fla.

It is the second time this season he has been placed on the injured list with a calf strain.

Blue Jays manager John Schneider says Bichette will again run the bases on Wednesday and will travel with the team to Atlanta for a series against the Braves.

Bichette has struggled this season, with a .222 batting average, four home runs, and 30 runs batted in.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 3, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

