Crime

Manitoba RCMP seek man accused of threatening to kill officer in Facebook video

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 3, 2024 3:24 pm
1 min read
Manitoba RCMP say they're looking for Keith Racette. View image in full screen
Manitoba RCMP say they're looking for Keith Racette. Manitoba RCMP
A man is wanted by Manitoba RCMP after allegedly making threats against police on a social media video.

RCMP said they were notified Saturday evening that a Facebook video showed two people on a front porch at Ebb and Flow First Nation threatening to kill an officer who was making an arrest at a nearby home. Police said one of the men was armed, and that the officer — 20 metres away — was unaware of the threats.

A 29-year-old man was arrested and charged with uttering threats, firearm possession, unauthorized possession of a firearm, and weapons possession contrary to an order. He was taken in custody, but a second suspect remains at large.

Police said 29-year-old Keith Racette is wanted on the same charges, and is believed to still be in the community, although he may have left for Winnipeg.

Racette is described as five-feet-nine-inches tall and 194 lbs, with short hair, brown eyes, a large neck tattoo, and a large birthmark on his left cheek.

RCMP are urging the public to call 911 if they spot him, as he’s considered dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call Ste. Rose du Lac RCMP at 204-447-3082 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba man arrested after government, law enforcement threatened on social media'
Manitoba man arrested after government, law enforcement threatened on social media

 

