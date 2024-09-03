Back to school — and back to school zones. Winnipeg drivers urged to watch their speed

Send this page to someone via email

In case you forgot to turn the page on your calendar a few days ago, it’s now September, which means schools throughout Winnipeg are set to reopen to students, and school zones on local streets are back in effect.

Reduced speed limits around schools, dropping to 30 km/h from 50 km/h, came back as of Sunday, and drivers caught going over the limit could face a hefty ticket.

CAA Manitoba says it wants drivers to remember that the focus on school zones is all about safety.

“Parents and guardians across Manitoba have reported seeing unsafe driving behaviours in school zones, including double parking, speeding and stopping in moving traffic,” the auto club’s Ewald Friesen said in a statement Tuesday.

“Not only are these behaviours dangerous, they also could come with stiff penalties.”

Slow down around schools. Motorists are reminded that reduced speed limits in school zones are back in effect Sept 1. Max speed limits of 30 km/h around many Winnipeg schools are in effect from 7am – 5:30pm, Mon to Fri from Sept to June. https://t.co/vdk1An3KSH#JustSlowDown… pic.twitter.com/nHeRp0h41W — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) August 29, 2024

In addition to the well-known penalties surrounding speeding in a school zone, Friesen said, drivers can also be punished for the dangerous action of passing a stopped school bus with flashing lights and an activated arm.

“Passing a school bus is not only illegal, but it also puts young lives at risk and is grounds for potential conviction of the driver,” he said.

“If convicted, a driver can face a hefty fine of $674 and two demerit points.”

Reduced limits in school zones remain in effect from September to June, between 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., Monday to Friday.