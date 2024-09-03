Man dead after shooting in northwest Toronto

Toronto police say a male is dead after a shooting in northwest Toronto on Monday evening.
According to police, officers responded to reports of a shooting in the area of Black Creek Drive and Trethewey Drive around 7:45 p.m.
They say one male was found with injuries and life-saving measures were performed, but he was later declared dead at hospital.
Police say the suspect or suspects fled the scene in a dark four-door sedan.
They have not provided a suspect description and have not released further details about the victim’s identity.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators.
