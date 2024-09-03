Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man dead after shooting in northwest Toronto

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 3, 2024 6:29 am
1 min read
Emergency crews on scene following a fatal shooting in Toronto. View image in full screen
Emergency crews on scene following a fatal shooting in Toronto. Max Trotta / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Toronto police say a male is dead after a shooting in northwest Toronto on Monday evening.

According to police, officers responded to reports of a shooting in the area of Black Creek Drive and Trethewey Drive around 7:45 p.m.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

They say one male was found with injuries and life-saving measures were performed, but he was later declared dead at hospital.

Police say the suspect or suspects fled the scene in a dark four-door sedan.

Trending Now

They have not provided a suspect description and have not released further details about the victim’s identity.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices