A tasty way to cook wild B.C. salmon, and the importance of buying local.

RECIPE:

Gitanyow Salmon:

4 portions of Gitanyow Salmon (6 oz each)

1 lb unsalted Butter

1 oz Macro kelp, finely chopped

1 Garlic Clove (crushed)

Salt, freshly ground WHITE Pepper

Pickled Cucumbers:

2 cups thinly sliced local BC Cucumbers

1 cup “Woah” Apple Cider Vinegar

1 cup Water

1 tbsp Sugar

1 tsp ‘Diamond Kosher Salt

1 tsp Coriander Seed

Mustard Seed Sauce:

1/2 cup White wine

1/4 cup Lemon Juice

1 small Shallot, finely minced

1 tbsp Yellow Mustard Seeds

Splash of Fresh Cream

1/2 lb Unsalted Butter, cold and cubed

Pickle the Cucumbers:

a. In a small saucepan, combine the Apple Cider Vinegar, Water, Sugar, and Salt. Bring to a simmer over medium heat, stirring until the sugar and salt are dissolved.

b. Remove from heat and add the Coriander Seed, then allow the mixture to cool slightly.

c. Place the sliced cucumbers in a glass jar or non-reactive container and pour the warm pickling liquid over them.

d. Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour, preferably overnight, to allow the flavours to develop.

2. Prepare the Salmon:

a. In a heavy-bottomed saucepan or skillet, melt the butter over low heat until it is fully liquefied. The butter should be deep enough to fully submerge the salmon fillets.

b. Add the finely chopped Macro kelp and stir to infuse the butter with its flavour. Keep warm on a medium heat.

c. Heat the butter, allowing the butter to get hot to the touch but not simmering!! (if you have a thermometer to monitor the temperature of the butter, try to keep it above 140°F (60°C)

d. Once the butter has reached the desired temperature, carefully place the salmon fillets into the skillet, ensuring they are fully submerged.

e. Cook the salmon for approx. 20 minutes, until the salmon is just cooked through and tender. The salmon should be opaque and flake easily with a fork but still moist in the center.

3. Prepare the Mustard Seed Sauce

a. In a small saucepan, combine the white wine, lemon juice, shallots, and mustard seeds. Bring to a simmer over medium heat and reduce by half.

b. Lower the heat to low and add a splash of whipping cream, then gradually whisk in the cold, cubed butter, a few pieces at a time, to create a smooth and creamy sauce.

4. Assemble the Dish:

a. Remove the salmon from the butter and let any excess butter drain off

b. Place a portion of salmon on each plate.

c. Arrange the pickled cucumbers on top of the Salmon.

d. Drizzle the mustard seed sauce over the salmon, allowing it to pool slightly on the plate.