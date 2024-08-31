Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Inmate who escaped from prison in Laval, Que. back in custody

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 31, 2024 2:19 pm
1 min read
Tamusi Angiyou, 51, who is serving an indeterminate sentence for second-degree murder at a prison in Laval, Que., was unaccounted for Friday night. Correctional Services Canada said Saturday he was back in custody. View image in full screen
Tamusi Angiyou, 51, who is serving an indeterminate sentence for second-degree murder at a prison in Laval, Que., was unaccounted for Friday night. Correctional Services Canada said Saturday he was back in custody. DD
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Correctional Services Canada says an inmate convicted of murder who escaped from a federal facility in Laval, Que., on Friday evening is now back in custody.

The service issued a release on Saturday morning saying staff at the Laval Federal Training Centre’s minimum-security unit realized 51-year-old Tamusi Angiyou was unaccounted for during the 10:45 p.m. count.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Angiyou is serving an indeterminate sentence for second-degree murder, forcible confinement, use of a firearm and sexual assault.

CSC said a warrant for his arrest was issued immediately and officials contacted both Laval police and Quebec provincial police.

Trending Now

The federal agency had asked the public for information about his whereabouts, but issued a Facebook post on Saturday morning saying he was back in custody.

It says it will be investigating the circumstances that led to the inmate’s escape.

Advertisement
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices