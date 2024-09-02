Menu

Crime

Court hears apology, sentencing arguments in fatal Delta, B.C. farm vehicle collision

By Simon Little & Kristen Robinson Global News
Posted September 2, 2024 1:04 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Deadly Delta farm vehicle crash case hears sentencing submissions'
Deadly Delta farm vehicle crash case hears sentencing submissions
The driver of a farm vehicle involved in a deadly crash nearly three years ago has pleaded guilty. He was driving a bean harvester on a highway in Delta, when a car slammed into him, killing the driver. Kristen Robinson was in court as sentencing submissions were heard.
The driver of a farm vehicle involved in a deadly crash in Delta, B.C., three years ago made an emotional apology on Friday as a judge heard submissions on sentencing.

Click to play video: 'Charges laid in fatal farm vehicle crash in Delta'
Charges laid in fatal farm vehicle crash in Delta

“If I could change the events of that day I would do so in a heartbeat,” Jasdeep  Singh Sandhu told the court through tears.



Sandhu, who had pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing death, was driving a slow-moving 14,500-kilogram bean harvester on Highway 17A in October 2021, when a Nissan driven by Joan Sherry slammed into it from behind.

Sherry, 77, died at the scene.

Click to play video: 'No criminal charges in fatal 2021 farm vehicle collision in Delta'
No criminal charges in fatal 2021 farm vehicle collision in Delta
The court heard Sandhu’s vehicle had no rear lights, no red flags and no wide-load signage. The driver of a pilot car meant to accompany the vehicle was taking a shower and had intended to meet Sandhu halfway to his destination.

Crown prosecutors are seeking a two-year conditional sentence, followed by a five-year driving ban.

Prosecutors argued the collision was entirely Sandhu’s fault and the product of intentional risk-taking, producing catastrophic consequences.

Sandhu’s defence said he suffered a “momentary lapse in judgement” and is asking for three years probation, including a condition that he not operate any farm vehicles.



Sandhu, who graduated the University of the Fraser Valley with a degree in physiotherapy, wasn’t scheduled to work that night, and deeply regrets picking up the shift, his lawyer added.

Criminal charges were not initially recommended, but that changed after an independent review of the Delta police investigation.

B.C. Provincial Court Judge Reg Harris is expected to return a sentence in October.

