New bylaw keeps public safe and protects homeless people: Guelph mayor

City council in Guelph has passed an enforcement bylaw limiting the number of encampments in public spaces.

Council voted 10-3 in favor of the decision, which was passed at Wednesday night’s council meeting.

Mayor Cam Guthrie said encampment setup in most areas in the Royal City will be permitted.

“People can actually tent in 90 per cent of the areas that will be outlined across the entire city, and they’ll be left alone 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” Guthrie said.

He said there are some restrictions; the other five per cent would allow people to only tent in spaces overnight and the remaining five per cent will be prohibited.

Some of the areas, such as playgrounds, sports fields and trails, have been identified as sensitive areas and only allow tents during the day.

The ultimate goal is to create permanent supportive housing. He said he’s working with other levels of government and addiction experts every day to achieve that goal.

“We are going to continue to help people try and find permanent supportive housing, and in Guelph, in just this year alone, we will have over 108 supportive housing units actually ready for people,” he said.

Prior to passing the bylaw, Guthrie said it can be difficult to house those experiencing homelessness. He said sometimes there is a high refusal rate for the units being offered by healthcare and housing stakeholders.

He said the bylaw’s intention is to not only keep residents safe but protect those experiencing homelessness as well. He said homeless people often go into places that are not safe for them or they’re continually harassed by others.

Council also handed out $450,000 as a one-time motion for immediate, basic needs for people currently struggling in encampments.

“You can have both compassion, empathy and work hard to try to get the solutions together for people that are struggling with addictions, mental health, homelessness issues and living in encampments,” Guthrie said.

“And you could also have some type of public order and regulations about our public spaces, so that they can be safe and welcoming for everyone.”

The bylaw will be approved for final adoption next month before it goes into effect Oct 1.