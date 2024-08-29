Menu

Canada

Cost of new Vancouver Art Gallery surges to $600M in latest megaproject sticker shock

By Simon Little Global News
Posted August 29, 2024 5:33 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Vancouver Art Gallery gets $30M federal funding boost'
Vancouver Art Gallery gets $30M federal funding boost
RELATED: A new visual arts centre for the Vancouver Art Gallery is one step closer to becoming a reality after getting a nearly $30M funding boost from the federal government. As John Hua explains, the design of the building has cultural significance – Jun 27, 2022
Big government infrastructure projects aren’t the only ones feeling the burn of rising cost overruns.

The Vancouver Art Gallery revealed Thursday that the cost estimate to build its new downtown building has surged by 50 per cent, from $400 million to $600 million.

The skyrocketing costs, which the gallery said are being felt by builders across Canada, could also result in a delayed or scaled-down project.

“The Gallery will be taking necessary steps for the next phase of the project that are pragmatic, creative and will ensure prudent financial management,” the non-profit said in a media release.

Click to play video: 'Audain Foundation donates $100-million for new Vancouver art gallery'
Audain Foundation donates $100-million for new Vancouver art gallery
“This will include a revised capital project timeline in order to address rising costs through changes to the building design, while simultaneously looking for opportunities to create a multi-faceted cultural hub for the Province of British Columbia and Canada.”

So far, donors have contributed about $350 million towards the expanded replacement home for the gallery.

Construction at the new site, at the intersection of West Georgia and Cambie streets, had already begun but the gallery said it will slow down amid “ongoing design work” and renewed fundraising efforts.

The original timeline had sought to have the new facility completed by 2027.

 

