Crime

Man randomly pepper-sprayed, robbed by 5 people in downtown Edmonton: police

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted August 29, 2024 1:23 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Downtown Edmonton patrols helping with crime, but too soon to call project a success: experts'
Downtown Edmonton patrols helping with crime, but too soon to call project a success: experts
RELATED: (October 2023): We're getting a first look at how the three new downtown patrol areas are impacting crime in our city. Police say they are pleased with results but experts say it's not time to call the project a success just yet. Morgan Black reports – Oct 19, 2023
Edmonton police are looking for five people who pepper-sprayed and robbed a man downtown earlier this week.

At about 10:15 p.m. on Sunday, police said a man was attacked in the area of 100th Street and 102nd Avenue.

Police said the man was pepper-sprayed and robbed of his wallet by five men on bicycles.

The man was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the first suspect to approach the man was riding a bike with a white frame. He was wearing a black baseball hat, a black mask, a black hoodie and black pants with white stripes down the sides.

The other four men were also wearing dark clothing. Police said all five men left the area on their bikes in a northeast direction.

Police do not believe the victim knew the five suspects.

Anyone with information about the attack or the five suspects is asked to contact the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or on the Crime Stoppers website.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

