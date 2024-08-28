Menu

Edmonton’s legendary 630 CHED finds a new home on the AM dial

By Megan Yamoah Global News
Posted August 28, 2024 5:21 pm
880 CHED will be the exclusive broadcaster of the five-time Stanley Cup-winning hockey team, the Edmonton Oilers. View image in full screen
The new 880 CHED will be the exclusive broadcaster of the five-time Stanley Cup-winning hockey team, the Edmonton Oilers. Ableimages / CP
Edmonton’s best radio station for breaking news, traffic, weather, sports, and talk, 630 CHED, is shifting to a new home at 880 AM on Wednesday, October 9.

Our listeners can now find a simulcast of 630 CHED on 880 on the AM dial, providing better city coverage and an upgraded listening experience.

“The station’s bags are packed, and it’s moving up the dial with the Edmonton Oilers, Edmonton Elks, and the same great lineup of radio hosts,” said Andrew Murdoch, Manager, Talk & Talent at CHED.

“This further solidifies our commitment to providing Edmonton’s best Talk, News and Sports programming and we are excited to reach new listeners with this improved signal coverage.”

880 CHED will be the exclusive broadcaster of the five-time Stanley Cup-winning hockey team, the Edmonton Oilers. Oilers fans will once again experience each home, away game, and all the action in between with the best broadcast team in the business. Coming off last year’s amazing Oilers season, CHED’s broadcasts were listened to and streamed by record-breaking audiences.

You can also tune into 880 CHED via iHeart Radio, TuneIn, Radioplayer Canada, and Amazon Alexa.

