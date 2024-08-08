Menu

Crime

Crime Stoppers launches Lower Mainland radio campaign targeting extortion threats

By Simon Little Global News
Posted August 8, 2024 7:52 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Crime Stoppers campaign targets extortion in Metro Vancouver'
Crime Stoppers campaign targets extortion in Metro Vancouver
Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers is running radio ads on Punjabi language radio stations urging anyone with information about ongoing extortion attempts to come forward and report it anonymously.
Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers has launched a new campaign targeting ongoing extortion attempts in the region.

The agency has begun running radio ads on Punjabi-language radio stations in the Lower Mainland.

The ads urge anyone with information about ongoing extortion attempts to come forward and report it anonymously.

Click to play video: 'Frustration over police investigation into extortion threats'
Frustration over police investigation into extortion threats

It comes amid police concerns that community members have critical information, but are staying silent out of fear of retribution.

“They should not hesitate, they should use Crime Stoppers to report anonymously,” said Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers executive director and Surrey City Councillor Linda Annis.

“It doesn’t matter if the person is arrested … they’ll never know who it was who called. Even if they go to court it still won’t be identified who has provided that information.”

Click to play video: 'Concerns grow amid extortion threats against Surrey businesses'
Concerns grow amid extortion threats against Surrey businesses
The campaign comes after months of reported threats and extortion attempts across the Lower Mainland, which appear particularly focused on the South Asian business community.

Police arrested two men in B.C. in December over alleged threats to business owners, but prosecutors have yet to approve charges.

Last week, the RCMP’s National Coordination and Support Team (NCST) formed to support police dealing with extortion threats across the country, told Global News police in B.C. were investigating about 30 extortion files.

Frustration about what some in the community see as a lack of progress has boiled over in recent public forums over the extortion threats.

