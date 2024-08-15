News radio ‘Top Dog’ CKNW celebrates 80 years on the air

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver’s “Top Dog” in news radio is celebrating 80 years on the air.

On Aug. 15, 1944, CKNW began broadcasting from the Windsor Hotel in New Westminster — the origin of its “NW” designation.

Eight decades later, the station continues to bring the latest breaking news to British Columbia — now broadcasting from the heart of downtown Vancouver.

“It’s always had that aura, especially among young journalism students, to want to work for the Top Dog, the station that was committed to local news and still is,” said CKNW afternoon host Jas Johal.

Johal began his career with the station in 1991, before becoming a Global BC television reporter and taking a stint in provincial politics.

He said the station has stayed relevant by keeping consistent and making sure the audience can rely on the latest news being delivered in a timely manner.

CKNW was the first station in B.C. to deliver news every hour and the first to broadcast 24 hours a day.

He added a commitment to mentoring young talent has also kept CKNW at the forefront of the industry.

“When I started, I was assistant producer to the Bill Good show, so every day you are surrounded by these veteran broadcasters who you can watch, learn from, imbibe, everything they are talking about,” he said.

“When I am hosting today, and I see these very young producers today, I try to remind myself of the position I was in as well.”

In its 80 years, the station has kept its reputation as B.C.’s premier news source under the leadership of legendary figures, like George Garrett, Warren Barker and Bryan “Frosty” Forst, said former anchor and assignment editor John McKitrick.

McKitrick started at CKNW at the age of 22 in 1957, having moved to B.C. from Saskatchewan with Garrett.

“‘NW was very young then, very young. It was fantastic to be hired at CKNW. I was on the Prairies, everyone had heard of it,” he said.

“They were introducing things that had never been done before, particularly in this western market, and when I got hired I guess it was the break of my life.”

At a time when B.C. radio stations eschewed news, CKNW made it a priority, with management pouring money into a cutting-edge and well-staffed newsroom.

The daily newspapers and British Columbia’s political leaders tuned in to the broadcasts, knowing they would often set the agenda when it came to issues of the day, he said.

“We were so lucky, we were in the golden age, there is no doubt about it,” he said. “We had a great impact on the province.”

Eight decades later, CKNW is still going strong.

McKitrick said it is sad to see other legacy radio stations close as the media landscape shifts amid the impacts of the internet, but he has no doubt there will always be a need for quality journalism in one form or another.