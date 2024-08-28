Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Striking staff at Halifax public libraries say current wages aren’t enough to live on

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 28, 2024 2:43 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Library workers in Halifax go on strike'
Library workers in Halifax go on strike
After months of negotiations between Halifax Public library and Local 14, no agreement has been made and 340 library workers in Halifax will be on strike Monday morning. Emma Convey reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

More than 300 unionized workers at 14 public libraries across the Halifax region have walked off the job to demand better wages.

Halifax Public Library employees hit the picket line on Monday after conciliation talks between their employer and their union fell through.

Service adviser Dominique Nielsen was outside Halifax Central Library with about 40 of her colleagues today, and she says many of them aren’t paid enough to make ends meet.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The employees’ most recent collective agreement expired in April 2023, and it says librarians make between $59,705 and $68,224 a year, while service support workers — who are the lowest paid employees at Halifax Public Libraries — make between $35,512 and $40,460 annually.

Nielsen says talks between the union and employer broke down when the employer offered annual salary increases of 3.5 per cent in the first year and three per cent in the following three years, which she says is not enough for many library workers.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

A statement issued by Halifax Public Libraries says the employer acknowledges the Nova Scotia Union of Public and Private Employees’ concerns about increased living costs, but it believes its final offer is fair.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 28, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices