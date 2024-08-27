Thunderstorm set to sweep through southern Ontario after hot, humid days

Send this page to someone via email

Southwestern Ontario is bracing for thunderstorms on Tuesday evening, as wet weather moves across the border and through the province.

Environment Canada issued storm warnings for parts of Windsor and London by 6 p.m. Tuesday, with less severe watches in place for areas including Kitchener, Guelph and Norfolk County.

The thunderstorm warning said meteorologists were tracking a severe storm capable of producing strong wind and pea- to dime-sized hail, along with rain. Winds could be as high as 100 km/h, according to Environment Canada, and will hit before the storm itself.

The watch similarly predicted fast winds and toonie-sized hail, adding a possible “risk of tornadoes.” The storm is expected Tuesday evening and, in some places, could continue overnight.

Global News chief meteorologist Anthony Farnell agreed that “even an isolated tornado” could be possible with the storm, which comes after the hottest August day in Toronto so far this summer.

As of 6:30 p.m., the storm warnings and watches reached as high as Lake Huron but did not extend eastwards past Cambridge, Kitchener and Guelph into the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area.