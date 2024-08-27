Ontario man left homeless after fire at city-run home now sleeping in truck

Send this page to someone via email

Robert Bumbacco is exhausted.

After a fire broke out at his Peterborough, Ont., home on Aug. 13, the 77-year-old has been struggling with homelessness, often resorting to sleeping in his truck until repairs in his home are complete.

But what has frustrated Bumbacco is that his landlord – the City of Peterborough – hasn’t given him a concrete answer on when he can return home.

“When are you guys going to start work on this? (They) couldn’t give me an answer,” he told Global News.

“Where does that leave me? I can’t afford $700 a month and up for rent in this city.”

‘I’m tired’

On Aug. 13, Bumbacco said he was outside when he saw smoking coming out of the house. He said the fire occurred in a dryer in the basement.

Story continues below advertisement

He added the fire mostly caused smoke damage, but he’s not allowed to live in the home until repairs are done.

2:05 Ontario cities to demand province address ‘thousands of people living in the streets’

For the six nights following the fire, he stayed in a motel thanks to a community counselling and resource centre. He’s sought help elsewhere, but hasn’t had any luck.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

He’s often had to resort to sleeping in his truck during this time.

“Can I get into the senior’s residence? Well, no there’s a seven-year wait,” Bumbacco said.

“I’m tired. Mentally tired.”

5:41 AMO conference on tackling homelessness, health care in municipalities

Living off a seniors’ pension, the home Bumbacco lives in is rent geared-to-income. He has struggled to find work due to a back injury.

Story continues below advertisement

“They’re worried that if I hurt my back again, they’re going to be responsible,” he said.

“Now I’m 77, ain’t nobody going to take me. I want to work.”

Process ‘underway to initiate repairs’: City

Bumbacco is questioning why there aren’t more supports in place for people who may find themselves in a similar situation.

The City of Peterborough declined to be interviewed, citing confidentiality requirements between landlords and tenants.

But in a statement, Sharron Hayton, Service Peterborough Manager, said the process to repair the property is underway.

“As a landlord, the City of Peterborough follows regulations and applicable law for displacement of tenants. In general, any individual who is in need of immediate short-term support as a result of displacement due to disaster may be eligible for Peterborough City County Disaster Trust Fund,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

“The process is underway to initiate repairs on the City-owned property that was impacted by the fire on Aug. 13, 2024.”

— with files from Germaine Ma