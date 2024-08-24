Menu

Crime

String of ATM and vehicle thefts in Saskatchewan nets more than 100 charges

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 24, 2024 11:48 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'RCMP looking for connections in string of ATMS thefts in Saskatchewan'
RCMP looking for connections in string of ATMS thefts in Saskatchewan
WATCH (RELATED): ATM thefts are on the rise in Saskatchewan and Alberta -- a fourth theft in three weeks has just been reported by RCMP. Mackenzie Mazankowski shares the latest details on whether these crimes are connected – Jan 5, 2024
More than 100 charges have been laid after a string of ATM and vehicle thefts in Saskatchewan.

RCMP say a 58-year-old man from Saskatoon was arrested in March and initially faced a dozen charges, while a 49-year-old man was arrested on Aug. 1 in One Arrow First Nation.

Police say more than 20 incidents that were reported throughout the province were connected, including six ATM thefts and “many” thefts of motor vehicles.

In one incident from last November, police say suspects had broken into a building and chained an ATM to a vehicle to pull it out and steal it.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

