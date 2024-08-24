String of ATM and vehicle thefts in Saskatchewan nets more than 100 charges

More than 100 charges have been laid after a string of ATM and vehicle thefts in Saskatchewan.
RCMP say a 58-year-old man from Saskatoon was arrested in March and initially faced a dozen charges, while a 49-year-old man was arrested on Aug. 1 in One Arrow First Nation.
Police say more than 20 incidents that were reported throughout the province were connected, including six ATM thefts and “many” thefts of motor vehicles.
In one incident from last November, police say suspects had broken into a building and chained an ATM to a vehicle to pull it out and steal it.
