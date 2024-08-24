String of ATM and vehicle thefts in Saskatchewan nets more than 100 charges

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

More than 100 charges have been laid after a string of ATM and vehicle thefts in Saskatchewan.

RCMP say a 58-year-old man from Saskatoon was arrested in March and initially faced a dozen charges, while a 49-year-old man was arrested on Aug. 1 in One Arrow First Nation.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Police say more than 20 incidents that were reported throughout the province were connected, including six ATM thefts and “many” thefts of motor vehicles.

In one incident from last November, police say suspects had broken into a building and chained an ATM to a vehicle to pull it out and steal it.