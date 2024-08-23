Menu

Weather

Wet weekend: Rainfall warning issued for B.C. Lower Mainland

By Simon Little Global News
Posted August 23, 2024 6:40 pm
1 min read
Rainfall warning issued for Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley
We're expecting a large amount of rain to fall this weekend in the province. Weather specialist Steph Florian has more on when the rain will move in.
Bad news if you have weekend barbeque plans: Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for the Lower Mainland.

The alert covers Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley and Howe Sound, where the weather agency says up to 50 mm of rain could fall Friday night and into Saturday.

Rain, at times heavy, is forecast to begin Friday evening and taper into showers on Saturday, Environment Canada said.

Weather helping spare communities worst of B.C. wildfire, drought

“A low-pressure system off the Oregon Coast will move inland today and track across southern B.C. tonight,” Environment Canada warned.

“Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.”

People are being warned to watch out for possible washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts.

The BC River Forecast Centre has also issued a high streamflow advisory for the South Coast and Lower Fraser tributaries, including Whistler, the Lillooet River and tributaries around Pemberton, and D’Arcy & Duffy Lake Tributaries along the Fraser River through the Fraser Canyon, including areas around Lillooet, Lytton, Boston Bar and Spuzzum.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

