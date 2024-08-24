SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Calendar

Calendar

Fire

B.C. wildfire crews move to ‘mop-up’ stage but drought conditions continue

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 24, 2024 12:39 pm
1 min read
Weather helping spare communities worst of B.C. wildfire, drought
Officials provided an update on the province's wildfire and drought situation on Wednesday. Many communities have been spared from the worst, thanks in part to favourable weather. As Jennifer Palma reports, people are being reminded the fire season is not over yet, and conditions can change quickly.
British Columbia is down to just one “wildfire of note,” as the wildfire service says rain and cooler temperatures have helped crews turn the corner on a number of larger blazes, especially in southern parts of the province.

The BC Wildfire Service says the Shetland Creek wildfire, which had triggered evacuation orders and alerts in the southern Interior since it was first detected on July 12, is now classified as “being held” at about 280 square kilometres in size.

That leaves only the Corya Creek fire in the province’s northwest as the only fire of note, meaning it is highly visible or poses a threat to people or property.

Click to play video: 'Rehabilitated bird injured in BC wildfire to be released back into the wild'
Rehabilitated bird injured in BC wildfire to be released back into the wild

The latest bulletin from the wildfire service says several larger fires in the south are now classified as under control or “being held” within their existing perimeters, and the number of active blazes across the province has dipped to about 330.

The service says many fires are in the “mop-up” stage, when crews move in to douse the edges of a blaze with water in order to fully contain it.

Still, it says recent rainfall has not been enough to alleviate severe drought across many areas of the province, and it’s still an active wildfire season.

It says dry conditions continue to contribute to the fire risk in northern B.C.

Just under 100 of B.C.’s active blazes are classified as burning out of control.

More than 90 per cent of the fires are believed to have been caused by lightning.

Campfires continue to be prohibited with the exception of the Prince George Fire Centre, the Haida Gwaii Forest District and the northwestern corner of B.C.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

