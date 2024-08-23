Nova Scotia to roll out school lunch program to elementary grades in October

Send this page to someone via email

Elementary students in Nova Scotia public schools will be the first to get servings from a new provincial school lunch program in October.

Education Minister Becky Druhan says the first phase of the pay-what-you-can program will serve more than 75,000 students in 250 schools.

Druhan says families can choose to pay the full $6.50 price of the lunch, part of that cost or nothing at all, adding that all payment information will be kept confidential.

Get weekly health news Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday. Sign up for weekly health newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The program will be rolled out across the province on Oct.1, 15 and 28, and parents will be able to place their orders two weeks before the program begins.

Families can order through a website and choose from two lunch options each day with at least one vegetarian meal.

The provincial government committed $18.8 million for the first year of the program in the 2024-25 budget.

Story continues below advertisement

2:09 School lunch advocates in Atlantic Canada happy with national school food program

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 23, 2024.