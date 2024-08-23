Menu

Education

Nova Scotia to roll out school lunch program to elementary grades in October

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 23, 2024 10:49 am
Parents, officials hope to ‘hammer out’ details of N.S. school lunch program
Nova Scotia has started to share details on how its universal school lunch program will work next fall. In March, the provincial government announced an $18.8 million investment toward the program as part of its 2024-25 budget. Amber Fryday reports. – May 6, 2024
Elementary students in Nova Scotia public schools will be the first to get servings from a new provincial school lunch program in October.

Education Minister Becky Druhan says the first phase of the pay-what-you-can program will serve more than 75,000 students in 250 schools.

Druhan says families can choose to pay the full $6.50 price of the lunch, part of that cost or nothing at all, adding that all payment information will be kept confidential.

The program will be rolled out across the province on Oct.1, 15 and 28, and parents will be able to place their orders two weeks before the program begins.

Families can order through a website and choose from two lunch options each day with at least one vegetarian meal.

The provincial government committed $18.8 million for the first year of the program in the 2024-25 budget.

School lunch advocates in Atlantic Canada happy with national school food program

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 23, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

