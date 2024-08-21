Menu

Crime

Montreal man faces murder charge after woman’s body found in apartment, police say

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted August 21, 2024 3:58 pm
1 min read
Montreal's police force is planning to work more closely with Indigenous communities, fight discrimination and get tough on crime. Those are some of the takeaways from the police department's new strategic plan for the next three years.
Montreal police say a 28-year-old man is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with the killing of a woman last month.

The suspect was arrested Tuesday at his home in the city’s LaSalle borough. Police say he was expected to appear in court Wednesday.

The development comes about three weeks after authorities were called to the scene on 32nd avenue in the city’s Lachine borough on July 29.

The 64-year-old woman’s body was discovered inside an apartment, according to police. No details were provided about how the victim died.

At first, her death was deemed suspicious by investigators. The major crimes unit of the force took over the investigation.

Police say it is Montreal’s 21st homicide of the year.

with files from The Canadian Press

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

