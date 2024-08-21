Montreal man faces murder charge after woman’s body found in apartment, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal police say a 28-year-old man is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with the killing of a woman last month.

The suspect was arrested Tuesday at his home in the city’s LaSalle borough. Police say he was expected to appear in court Wednesday.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The development comes about three weeks after authorities were called to the scene on 32nd avenue in the city’s Lachine borough on July 29.

The 64-year-old woman’s body was discovered inside an apartment, according to police. No details were provided about how the victim died.

At first, her death was deemed suspicious by investigators. The major crimes unit of the force took over the investigation.

Police say it is Montreal’s 21st homicide of the year.

Story continues below advertisement

— with files from The Canadian Press