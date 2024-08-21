Fire at Edmonton seniors home sends resident to hospital

Send this page to someone via email

A resident of an Edmonton seniors home was taken to hospital after a fire broke out at the building on Wednesday morning.

A spokesperson for Edmonton Fire Rescue Services confirmed paramedics took the person to hospital but did not disclose the nature or severity of their injuries.

According to EFRS, firefighters were called to the building in the area of 108th Street and 77th Avenue just after 5 a.m.

“Firefighters arrived on scene at 5:06 a.m. to the fire isolated within a single unit and some residents in need of assistance in evacuating the building,” an EFRS spokesperson said in an email. “A second-alarm response was then called to bring in additional crews for support throughout the duration of the fire.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“The fire was brought under control at 5:32 a.m., officially declared out at 6:13 a.m.”

Story continues below advertisement

As of 11:30 a.m., it was not clear how many residents forced to leave their suites because of the fire had been allowed back to their homes.

“The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time,” an EFRS spokesperson said.