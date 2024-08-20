1 adult, 1 child dead after falling from balcony in North Vancouver

Send this page to someone via email

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team was called to North Vancouver on Tuesday after two people were found dead.

Investigators have now confirmed that the deceased are two females, one adult and one school-aged child.

“Police believe the two were known to one another and are not looking for any other suspects at this time,” Cpl. Esther Tupper of IHIT said in a release.

“There is no ongoing risk to the public and this is an isolated incident.”

RCMP officers were first called at 4:30 a.m. to an apartment complex in the 100 block of East Esplanade Avenue after reports that two people had fallen from a balcony.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Officers arrived and found the two females suffering from injuries from the fall.

Story continues below advertisement

First responders, including fire and BC Ambulance Service, immediately began lifesaving measures but both succumbed to their injuries.

The homicide team has now taken over the investigation.

1:08 Senior attacked at North Vancouver playground

Anyone affected by Tuesday’s tragedy and wishes to speak to the North Vancouver RCMP’s victim services can do so by calling 604-969-7540, RCMP said in a release.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation can call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email.