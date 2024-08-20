Conservatives delete video featuring what Liberals say are Russian jets

Send this page to someone via email

The Conservative Party of Canada has deleted a video that was meant to promote its Canadian values but featured images of what the Defence Minister’s office says are Russian fighter jets.

The party acknowledged on Monday that mistakes happen, while also pointing out that the Liberals have dealt with a stock image backlash in the past.

The video in question was posted by the party on X on Saturday with the slogan “Canada. Our Home” and featured a speech delivered by leader Pierre Poilievre from the Calgary Stampede.

In the video, Poilievre describes a Canadian man driving on a highway on his way to work after dropping off his kid at school, and spots a brand new fighter jet in the sky.

“They’re doing a training mission in the sky, getting ready to defend our home and native land,” Poilievre said.

The two jets that appeared in the video as Poilievre delivered that line were Russian Su-17 and Su-27 jets, according to Defence Minister Bill Blair’s spokesman.

“Shockingly, Mr. Poilievre’s dream for Canada includes Russian fighter jets flying over our glorious Prairies on a ‘training mission,'” Daniel Minden said in a statement Monday.

“This comes as Russia continues its illegal, unprovoked war of choice against Ukraine and the international rules that keep us all safe.”

X users and New Democrats were also quick to point out that the jets appeared to be Russian-owned, and that other stock images used in the video by the party weren’t actually Canadian.

“It’s one thing to use a stock photo, but quite another to launch an entire fantasy in which Russia, America and Serbia represent your dream for our country’s future,” said NDP deputy ethics critic Charlie Angus in a statement.

The New Democrats have since demanded that Poilievre denounce the use of “phoney, fake, bogus” digital content.

“The video was removed — mistakes happen, as you can see here,” said Conservative party spokeswoman Sarah Fischer, adding that a Liberal ad from 2011 was scrutinized over its use of stock images.