Crime

TransLink launches fare evasion crackdown

By Simon Little Global News
Posted August 20, 2024 3:23 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'TransLink report threatens drastic service cuts without more funding'
TransLink report threatens drastic service cuts without more funding
Global News has obtained a bombshell report detailing major cuts to transit service that could happen if the federal and provincial governments don't step up with a long-term funding committment. As Richard Zussman reports, those cuts could come as early as 2026 – Jul 24, 2024
Metro Vancouver’s transit authority says it is launching a crackdown on fare evasion.

TransLink said Tuesday it was boosting fare enforcement patrols on the transit system “to reduce fare evasion, educate riders about fare payments, and improve safety.”

People caught without a valid fare could face $173 fines.

TransLink said its goal is to reduce $5 million in revenue lost to fare evasion annually.

Click to play video: 'TransLink unveils $90M cost-cutting plan'
TransLink unveils $90M cost-cutting plan

The move is a part of $90 million in cost-cutting measures TransLink unveiled earlier this year as it seeks to address a $600-million gap in its operating budget anticipated in 2026.

The transit agency has warned of massive cuts to service if that funding gap isn’t addressed.

Passengers are being advised to expect high-visibility patrols in transit hubs and on transit vehicles, including officers scanning for proof of payment.

TransLink said transit security has already begun boosting enforcement, adding eight new officers and conducting 100,000 checks in july, up 60 per cent from the year prior.

 

