TransLink launches fare evasion crackdown

Metro Vancouver’s transit authority says it is launching a crackdown on fare evasion.
TransLink said Tuesday it was boosting fare enforcement patrols on the transit system “to reduce fare evasion, educate riders about fare payments, and improve safety.”
People caught without a valid fare could face $173 fines.
TransLink said its goal is to reduce $5 million in revenue lost to fare evasion annually.
The move is a part of $90 million in cost-cutting measures TransLink unveiled earlier this year as it seeks to address a $600-million gap in its operating budget anticipated in 2026.
The transit agency has warned of massive cuts to service if that funding gap isn’t addressed.
Passengers are being advised to expect high-visibility patrols in transit hubs and on transit vehicles, including officers scanning for proof of payment.
TransLink said transit security has already begun boosting enforcement, adding eight new officers and conducting 100,000 checks in july, up 60 per cent from the year prior.
