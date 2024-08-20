TransLink launches fare evasion crackdown

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Metro Vancouver’s transit authority says it is launching a crackdown on fare evasion.

TransLink said Tuesday it was boosting fare enforcement patrols on the transit system “to reduce fare evasion, educate riders about fare payments, and improve safety.”

People caught without a valid fare could face $173 fines.

TransLink said its goal is to reduce $5 million in revenue lost to fare evasion annually.

1:32 TransLink unveils $90M cost-cutting plan

The move is a part of $90 million in cost-cutting measures TransLink unveiled earlier this year as it seeks to address a $600-million gap in its operating budget anticipated in 2026.

Story continues below advertisement

The transit agency has warned of massive cuts to service if that funding gap isn’t addressed.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Passengers are being advised to expect high-visibility patrols in transit hubs and on transit vehicles, including officers scanning for proof of payment.

TransLink said transit security has already begun boosting enforcement, adding eight new officers and conducting 100,000 checks in july, up 60 per cent from the year prior.