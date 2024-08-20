Edmonton Oilers decline to match offer sheets for Broberg, Holloway

See more sharing options

The Edmonton Oilers have declined to match the St. Louis Blues’ offer sheets for defenceman Philip Broberg and forward Dylan Holloway.

The Blues and the Oilers confirmed the move Tuesday morning.

“St. Louis Blues president of hockey operations and general manager Doug Armstrong announced the team has signed defenseman Philip Broberg and forward Dylan Holloway to two-year contracts after the Edmonton Oilers declined to match the offer sheets signed by the two players on Aug. 13,” stated a news release from the Blues.

A separate transaction will see St. Louis send its 2028 third-round draft pick and unsigned 2023 fifth-round draft selection Paul Fischer to Edmonton for future considerations.

Last Tuesday, the Blues tendered offer sheets to Broberg and Holloway, who were both restricted free agents.

The Blues offered a two-year contract at US$4.58 million a season to Broberg and a two-year contact at US$2.29 million a season to Holloway.

The Oilers had seven days to match the offers for both players.

Because the Oilers didn’t match the offers, the team will receive a second-round pick for Broberg, 23, and a third-round pick for Holloway, 22, in 2025 as compensation.

The Oilers made a few moves over the weekend, trading defenceman Cody Ceci and a third-round draft pick in 2025 to the San Jose Sharks for defenceman Ty Emberson.

The Oilers also acquired forward Vasily Podkolzin from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for Ottawa’s fourth-round selection in 2025.

— with files from The Canadian Press.