Edmonton Oilers trade Cody Ceci, third-round pick to San Jose for Ty Emberson

The Edmonton Oilers traded defenceman Cody Ceci and a third-round draft pick in 2025 to the San Jose Sharks for blueliner Ty Emberson to complete their second deal of the day on Sunday.

Ceci spent his last three campaigns in Edmonton, producing five goals and 20 assists in 79 games last season.

The 30-year-old defensive defenceman added two goals and three assists in 24 games during Edmonton’s run to the Stanley Cup final.

The 24-year-old Emberson had one goal and nine assists in 30 games with the Sharks last season, his first in the NHL.

Ceci has one year remaining on his contract at US$3.25 million, while Emberson has a US$950,000 salary-cap hit next season.

Earlier Sunday, the Oilers acquired forward Vasily Podkolzin from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for Ottawa’s fourth-round selection in 2025.

Edmonton’s moves come after the St. Louis Blues tendered offer sheets to Oilers defenceman Philip Broberg and forward Dylan Holloway last Tuesday.

The Blues offered a two-year contract at US$4.58 million a season to Broberg and a two-year contract at US$2.29 million a season to Holloway, putting Edmonton in a difficult salary-cap situation if it were to match the offers.

The Oilers had seven days to match the deals for the two restricted free agents. If the Oilers don’t match, they’ll receive a second-round pick for Broberg and a third-round pick for Holloway as compensation.