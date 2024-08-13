St. Louis Blues tender offer sheets to Edmonton Oilers defenceman Broberg, forward Holloway

Send this page to someone via email

The St. Louis Blues have tendered offer sheets to Edmonton Oilers defenceman Philip Broberg and forward Dylan Holloway.

The Blues have offered a two-year contract at $4.58 million a season to Broberg and a two-year contract at $2.29 million a season to Holloway.

We have tendered offer sheets to Edmonton's Philip Broberg and Dylan Holloway. #stlblues DETAILS ➡️ https://t.co/HgShyE72bU https://t.co/HgShyE72bU — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) August 13, 2024

Edmonton has seven days to match the offers for the two restricted free agents. If the Oilers don’t match, they’ll receive a second-round pick for Broberg and a third-round pick for Holloway as compensation.

St. Louis reacquired its second-round draft pick in 2025 from the Pittsburgh Penguins earlier Wednesday to meet the required offer sheet compensation.

Broberg, a 23-year-old Swede, was drafted eighth overall by Edmonton in 2019 and produced two goals and one assist in 10 games during Edmonton’s run to the Stanley Cup final.

Edmonton drafted Holloway 14th overall in 2020. The 22-year-old from Calgary had six goals and three assists in 38 games last season.