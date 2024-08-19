Menu

Crime

Vancouver man faces voyeurism charges, gets banned from Park Royal mall

By Simon Little & Kristen Robinson Global News
Posted August 19, 2024 9:36 pm
1 min read
Vancouver man facing voyeurism charges
A Vancouver man is facing charges of recording people for sexual purposes in West Vancouver. As Kristen Robinson reports, he's also been banned from Park Royal Mall.
A Vancouver man is facing a trio of criminal charges related to alleged voyeurism in West Vancouver.

Saman Shirazi, 32, has been charged with three counts of unlawfully observing or recording people for a sexual purpose over offences that allegedly took place in the North Shore community on May 19. The charge sheet suggests at least two separate victims.

Court documents don’t specify where the incidents allegedly took place, however, Shirazi’s release conditions include a ban on visiting the Park Royal mall.

Victoria police seek help identifying accused voyeur

Shirazi is also barred from using any recording devices in public places.

Ravi Hira, K.C., a Vancouver lawyer who is not connected with the case, said voyeurism refers to the direct recording or viewing of nudity.

“Or genitals in a place where the other person can reasonably expect privacy — i.e. a washroom, you know, a bedroom, or things of that nature,” he explained.

Global News was unable to contact Shirazi for comment at the address listed on his court file.

He is due back in North Vancouver provincial court on Sept. 11.

