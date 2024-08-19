Jays claim Lucas off waivers from Detroit

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

TORONTO – The Toronto Blue Jays have claimed left-handed pitcher Easton Lucas off waivers from the Detroit Tigers and have transferred right-hander Alek Manoah to the 60-day injured list.

The club said 27-year-old Lucas has been assigned to the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons.

Lucas has a 1-0 record with a 10.29 earned-run average and eight strikeouts in seven innings over six major-league appearances with Oakland and Detroit this season.

Story continues below advertisement

He is 3-1 with a 3.31 ERA and 52 strikeouts over 32 Triple-A appearances with Las Vegas and Toledo.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Manoah was moved from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day list. He had a procedure in June to repair a sprained ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow and isn’t expected back until the middle of the 2025 season.

The Jays announced the moves hours before starting a seven-game homestand Monday night against the Cincinnati Reds.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 19, 2024.