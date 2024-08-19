Suspect wanted in jewelry store heist at Halifax Shopping Centre: police

Send this page to someone via email

A jewelry store at the Halifax Shopping Centre was robbed before the mall opened for business Monday morning, police say.

Officers responded to the robbery at Peoples Jewellers at around 6 a.m.

“A man broke into the store, stole merchandise, used a spray irritant on a security guard and fled the area in a white panel van with markings on it,” police said in a release.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Police have released an image of the white van, which appears to have markings on the side. Investigators say it’s unknown what the markings are.

The suspect is described as five-feet, eight-inches tall with a large build. The suspect wore a face covering during the robbery and was dressed in a black shirt, shirt, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information, or who has video from the area, is asked to call Halifax Regional Police at 902-490-5020.