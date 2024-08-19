Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Suspect wanted in jewelry store heist at Halifax Shopping Centre: police

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted August 19, 2024 2:26 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Simons opens new location at Halifax Shopping Centre'
Simons opens new location at Halifax Shopping Centre
RELATED - Paul Brothers gets a tour of the new highly anticipated Simons location at the Halifax Shopping Centre. The Canadian retailer has 17 locations across the country but this is the first in Atlantic Canada. – Mar 22, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A jewelry store at the Halifax Shopping Centre was robbed before the mall opened for business Monday morning, police say.

Officers responded to the robbery at Peoples Jewellers at around 6 a.m.

“A man broke into the store, stole merchandise, used a spray irritant on a security guard and fled the area in a white panel van with markings on it,” police said in a release.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Police have released an image of the white van, which appears to have markings on the side. Investigators say it’s unknown what the markings are.

Trending Now

The suspect is described as five-feet, eight-inches tall with a large build. The suspect wore a face covering during the robbery and was dressed in a black shirt, shirt, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information, or who has video from the area, is asked to call Halifax Regional Police at 902-490-5020.

Advertisement
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices