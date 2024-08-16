Demolition of Vancouver building gutted twice by fire now underway

Send this page to someone via email

The demolition of what’s left of an East Vancouver apartment building, gutted by fire, is expected to get underway on Friday morning.

The vacant boarded-up building on East 10th Avenue near Guelph Street was damaged in the fire on Aug. 6.

The city later ordered it to be demolished due to its condition.

This was the second fire in the building after a blaze displaced all 70 residents last summer.

The building’s owner was fined $4,500 earlier this year due to numerous fire code violations.

Fu Ren pleaded guilty to six of 20 code violations he faced, including failing to maintain the sprinkler systems and fire extinguishers and allowing fire hazards such as exposed wires.

Investigators believe the 2023 fire was accidental and started by a candle.

Neighbours told Global News they were angry the property had been left standing for more than a year after the first fire, saying the building had become a nuisance property and squatters had moved in but that multiple calls to the city had not resulted in any action.