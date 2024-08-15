Menu

Crime

RCMP probe death of man who fell while exiting Surrey transit bus

By Simon Little Global News
Posted August 15, 2024 9:12 pm
1 min read
Police at the scene of a sudden death in Surrey on Wednesday. View image in full screen
Police at the scene of a sudden death in Surrey on Wednesday. Global News
RCMP in Surrey, B.C., are investigating the death of a man who fell while exiting a transit bus.

Police were called to King George Boulevard and Old Yale Road shortly before 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

Officers arrived to find the man, who had fallen while getting off the bus, unresponsive. He was declared dead at the scene.

Emergency crews respond to crash involving Surrey transit bus
Mounties are working with TransLink and the BC Coroners Service to determine the circumstances around the man’s death. An autopsy has also been scheduled.

Police said they are collecting CCTV footage and speaking with witnesses to try and determine the man’s movements before his death.

