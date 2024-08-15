Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says legislation on school pronouns to come after classes begin

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says her government will introduce legislation on pronouns in schools after classes begin in September.

Smith says the new policy requiring parents to be notified when kids 15 and under want to change their names or pronouns in schools will be proposed in the fall legislature session that begins in late October.

Her comments come about three weeks before most Kindergarten to Grade 12 schools open their classrooms.

1:43 Edmonton students stage walkout over Alberta’s gender identity policies

Smith says she intends to bring legislation forward for a suite of policies she first announced in January.

Those include restricting trans youth access to gender-affirming health care, banning trans participation in female sports, and requiring parental consent on sex education and changes to pronouns and names in schools.

LGBTQ2 advocacy groups have said they plan to challenge the new provincial policies in court, following similar legal action in Saskatchewan.