Fire

Wildfire smoke causing air quality and visibility issues in northern Manitoba

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 15, 2024 11:24 am
1 min read
A wildfire burns in northern Manitoba as seen from a helicopter surveying the situation, on Tuesday, May 14, 2024. Many parts of northern Manitoba are under an air quality warning due to wildfire smoke, which is also causing reduced visibility. View image in full screen
A wildfire burns in northern Manitoba as seen from a helicopter surveying the situation, on Tuesday, May 14, 2024. Many parts of northern Manitoba are under an air quality warning due to wildfire smoke, which is also causing reduced visibility. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski
Many parts of northern Manitoba are under an air quality warning due to wildfire smoke, which is also causing reduced visibility.

Environment and Climate Change Canada says the amount of smoke can fluctuate over short distances and can vary considerably from hour to hour.

The weather agency recommends people stay indoors and avoid strenuous activity, especially seniors, pregnant people and those with respiratory issues.

The province is currently dealing with more than 70 active wildfires, both natural and human-caused.

A large blaze near Bunibonibee Cree Nation has prompted the evacuation of thousands of residents as winds push the fire closer to the community.

The wildfire is estimated to be 10 kilometres south of the community and roughly 57 square kilometres in size.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

