Wildfire smoke causing air quality and visibility issues in northern Manitoba

Send this page to someone via email

Many parts of northern Manitoba are under an air quality warning due to wildfire smoke, which is also causing reduced visibility.

Environment and Climate Change Canada says the amount of smoke can fluctuate over short distances and can vary considerably from hour to hour.

The weather agency recommends people stay indoors and avoid strenuous activity, especially seniors, pregnant people and those with respiratory issues.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The province is currently dealing with more than 70 active wildfires, both natural and human-caused.

A large blaze near Bunibonibee Cree Nation has prompted the evacuation of thousands of residents as winds push the fire closer to the community.

The wildfire is estimated to be 10 kilometres south of the community and roughly 57 square kilometres in size.

Story continues below advertisement