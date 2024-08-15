Fallout ensues after the closure of long-COVID outpatient program

Send this page to someone via email

Those suffering from long-COVID in Alberta are fighting back after the government informed them the Long-COVID Inter-Professional Outpatient Program was ending.

For some, COVID feels like a distant memory, a time when the world seemed to stop as everyone navigated the pandemic. Yet for many, it’s not in the rearview mirror, it’s still an ever-present reality and daily fight.

Jennifer Hare has had long-COVID for three years.

“Literally, my entire life is planned whereas before, I was a normal human being,” said Hare.

News of the long-COVID Inter-Professional Outpatient Program coming to an end has left COVID sufferers with uncertainty and anxiety.

“So, there (were) educational classes, I had access to medical doctors, there’s access to physiotherapists, occupational therapists if needed,” said McKenna Kirby, a long-COVID patient who has started a petition.

Kirby said the news came as a stunning and short-sighted move, so she decided to start the petition in hopes of saving the program. So far 1,100 people have signed it. She says there is simply too much at stake for the government to just end it now.

“We don’t know if (COVID is) progressive, we don’t know if it’s going to go away. So, at this point in time, I’m just sort of trying to maintain that this could be my permanent lifestyle.”

According to the government of Canada, long-COVID, or post-COVID-19 condition, is when the symptoms persist for more than 12 weeks.

“This is not going away and with me being on the waitlist for the medical clinic for over 270 days, that means there’s a need still,” said Hare. “If there was no need, I could understand why the funding was being cut, but there is a need.”

A statement from Alberta Health Services suggests the program, which was set up in 2021, was intended to be a temporary measure.

“The health and well-being of our patients remain a priority, and we are committed to ensuring they receive the support they need during this transition. All patients of these clinics are being directly notified and will also receive information on managing their health concerns through other providers.

“While most Albertans can and should safely manage mild COVID-19 symptoms at home with the support of AHS self-care resources, Albertans can also reach out to their primary care provider or Health Link for support in determining whether additional supports may be needed for specific COVID-19 symptoms.”

Global News reached out to the office of Alberta’s health minister Adriana LaGrange for comment but did not receive a response by publishing dealine.