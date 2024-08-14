Menu

Crime

Thieves steal hundreds of dollars in butter from Guelph grocery stores: police

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted August 14, 2024 4:59 pm
Guelph police are investigating a pair of butter thefts from grocery stores. View image in full screen
Guelph police are investigating a pair of butter thefts from grocery stores. GettyImages
Butter in Guelph, Ont., is apparently as hot as freshly popped popcorn.

Guelph police are investigating a pair of thefts that happened at two south-end grocery stores on Monday.

A man was seen walking out of a grocery store near Gordon Street and Clair Road with two cases of butter worth $500 around 3:30 p.m.

An hour later, another man was seen filling two bags with butter worth $300 at a store near Kortright Road West and Edinburgh Road South before fleeing.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The first suspect is described as five feet, six inches tall, wearing a black T-shirt and black shorts, with a bandage on one leg.

The suspect in the second theft is five foot-eight tall, with a light-coloured beard, black hair, wearing dark clothing including a T-shirt. He drove off in a white Toyota Corolla.

Investigators are trying to determine whether the two thefts are related.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

