Thieves steal hundreds of dollars in butter from Guelph grocery stores: police

Butter in Guelph, Ont., is apparently as hot as freshly popped popcorn.

Guelph police are investigating a pair of thefts that happened at two south-end grocery stores on Monday.

A man was seen walking out of a grocery store near Gordon Street and Clair Road with two cases of butter worth $500 around 3:30 p.m.

An hour later, another man was seen filling two bags with butter worth $300 at a store near Kortright Road West and Edinburgh Road South before fleeing.

The first suspect is described as five feet, six inches tall, wearing a black T-shirt and black shorts, with a bandage on one leg.

The suspect in the second theft is five foot-eight tall, with a light-coloured beard, black hair, wearing dark clothing including a T-shirt. He drove off in a white Toyota Corolla.

Investigators are trying to determine whether the two thefts are related.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.