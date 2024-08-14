1 dead in southern Alberta tanker crash

Send this page to someone via email

One person is dead after a crash involving a semi in southern Alberta Wednesday morning.

Just after 5:30 a.m., Nanton RCMP said officers were at the scene of a serious collision on Highway 2. The highway was closed in both directions between Township Road 170 and Township Road 164. The area is located just northwest of Nanton, Alta.

EMS confirmed one person died in the collision and no other people were involved.

Pictures from the scene show a semi in the ditch, with its contents spilled in the grass. RCMP at the scene confirmed the truck was carrying chemicals, but could not confirm what type.

The northbound lanes of Highway 2 reopened later Wednesday morning. As of 10:30 a.m., the southbound lanes remained closed.

View image in full screen One person is dead after a crash involving a semi on Highway 2 northwest of Nanton, Alta., Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024. Global News

