Crime

Heavy police presence in southeast Edmonton neighbourhood

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted August 14, 2024 10:00 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Heavy police presence in southeast Edmonton neighbourhood'
Heavy police presence in southeast Edmonton neighbourhood
WATCH ABOVE: There was a heavy police presence in the area of 15th Avenue and 54th Street in southeast Edmonton on Wednesday morning. Here is a look from the Global One News helicopter.
There was a heavy police presence in a southeast Edmonton neighbourhood on Wednesday morning.

Just before 7 a.m., the Global One News helicopter spotted at least seven police vehicles in the area of 15th Avenue and 54th Street Northwest in the Sakaw neighbourhood.

Police tape surrounded at least one home in the area. The majority of the police vehicles were parked in front of the home, while one police vehicle appeared to be parked in a back alley.

Police had 54th Avenue blocked off to traffic at Mill Woods Road South.

The nature of the investigation is not known.

Global News has reached out to the Edmonton Police Service for more information.

Several emergency vehicles surround a home in the area of 15th Avenue and 54th Street in Edmonton Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024. View image in full screen
Several emergency vehicles surround a home in the area of 15th Avenue and 54th Street in Edmonton Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024. Wes Rosa / Global News
Several emergency vehicles surround a home in the area of 15th Avenue and 54th Street in Edmonton Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024. View image in full screen
Several emergency vehicles surround a home in the area of 15th Avenue and 54th Street in Edmonton Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024. Global News
Several emergency vehicles surround a home in the area of 15th Avenue and 54th Street in Edmonton Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024. View image in full screen
Several emergency vehicles surround a home in the area of 15th Avenue and 54th Street in Edmonton Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024. Global News
Several emergency vehicles surround a home in the area of 15th Avenue and 54th Street in Edmonton Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024. View image in full screen
Several emergency vehicles surround a home in the area of 15th Avenue and 54th Street in Edmonton Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024. Global News
Several emergency vehicles surround a home in the area of 15th Avenue and 54th Street in Edmonton Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024. View image in full screen
Several emergency vehicles surround a home in the area of 15th Avenue and 54th Street in Edmonton Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024. Global News

— more to come…

