Heavy police presence in southeast Edmonton neighbourhood

There was a heavy police presence in a southeast Edmonton neighbourhood on Wednesday morning.
Just before 7 a.m., the Global One News helicopter spotted at least seven police vehicles in the area of 15th Avenue and 54th Street Northwest in the Sakaw neighbourhood.
Police tape surrounded at least one home in the area. The majority of the police vehicles were parked in front of the home, while one police vehicle appeared to be parked in a back alley.
Police had 54th Avenue blocked off to traffic at Mill Woods Road South.
The nature of the investigation is not known.
Global News has reached out to the Edmonton Police Service for more information.
— more to come…
