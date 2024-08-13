13 protesters charged in Gaza-solidarity rail blockade in Vancouver

Send this page to someone via email

Thirteen people have been charged with mischief over accusations they blocked the Vancouver Canadian National Railway line for hours during what police said was an unlawful protest last May.

The Vancouver Police Department says in a news release the BC Prosecution Service approved charges on Monday, following the police investigation into the pro-Palestinian protest on May 31.

Police said then that they responded to the scene where 100 protesters were blocking rail line and traffic on Grandview Highway in East Vancouver.

2:22 Pro-Palestinian protestors block CN rail line, accuse company of transporting ‘complicit’ goods to Israel

Police said protesters refused multiple requests to move and some of them became “hostile” with officers.

Fourteen people were originally arrested during the protest, although the department said 13 adults now face charges.

The protesters sent out a news release on the day of the protest, demanding sanctions against Israel for the war in Gaza.

The accused will appear in court on Sept. 9.