Oak Bay arson attempt: Police release photos of suspect

Police in the Victoria suburb of Oak Bay, B.C., are asking for help from the public to identify an arson suspect.

The incident happened around 1 a.m. on Aug. 9, as staff were closing up a business on Oak Bay Avenue near Foul Bay Road.

Police said employees inside the business heard someone near the front doors and found flames outside when they went to investigate.

Staff used a fire extinguisher to quickly douse the flames. No one was hurt and the building wasn’t damaged.

Security video, however, captured footage of a suspect pouring liquid on the front steps and front door mat and lighting them on fire.

Police are now looking for a man who was wearing a dark-coloured balaclava, a denim jacket, red shoes and pants and a backpack that were both camouflage patterned.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call Oak Bay police at 250-592-2424 or Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS if they wish to remain anonymous.