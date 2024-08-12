Menu

Health

Plant-based milk recall: 3rd person dies as Listeriosis cases rise to 20

By Nicole Ireland The Canadian Press
Posted August 12, 2024 4:58 pm
1 min read
Ontario production facility linked to Silk and Great Value plant-based milk recall
Ontario production facility linked to Silk and Great Value plant-based milk recall
RELATED: Ontario production facility linked to Silk and Great Value plant-based milk recall
A third person from Ontario has died in a Listeria outbreak connected to Great Value and Silk plant-based milks, the province’s Ministry of Health said Monday afternoon.

The statement followed an update about the outbreak published Monday by the Public Health Agency of Canada, which said there were 20 confirmed cases of people sickened by listeriosis — the illness caused by the Listeria bacteria — in four provinces.

The affected products include Silk brand oat milk, almond milk, coconut milk, almond-coconut milk and almond-cashew milk, as well as Great Value brand almond milk with best before dates up to and including Oct. 4 and containing the number 7825 in the product code.

The Listeria contamination originated on a dedicated production line at Joriki, a third-party beverage packaging facility in Pickering, Ont., used by plant-milk manufacturer Danone Canada, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency said last week.

People became sick between August 2023 and mid-July 2024, the Public Health Agency of Canada said. Thirteen of the cases were in Ontario, five were in Quebec, one was in Nova Scotia and one was in Alberta.

The people sickened range in age from seven to 89 and 70 per cent of the cases were 50 years of age and older. Fifteen people have been reported hospitalized in the outbreak, the agency said.

The agency said people should check to see if they have any of the affected products and either throw them out or return them to where they were purchased.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

