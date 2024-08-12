Woman who stole funds from Kelowna area PAC seeks to avoid criminal record

A Kelowna woman who stole from an elementary school fund to cover mounting personal bills could walk away without a criminal record.

Andrea Blanchard, 48, was the treasurer of the South Rutland Elementary School Parent Advisory Committee from September 2014 until her removal in December 2018, when she siphoned money from the organization that raises money for things like school supplies, field trips and even the hot meal program for students from low-income families.

She pleaded guilty in May 2023 to theft over $5,000 and her sentencing hearing was held Monday. While Crown counsel and her defence attorney agreed on a three-year period of probation, they differed on whether or not she should have a criminal record when all is said and done.

The court heard Blanchard’s responsibilities as treasurer included collecting and depositing cash from fundraisers, writing cheques to pay expenses and providing reimbursements. It was her responsibility to apply for gaming grants through B.C. Gaming, as well as for the committees licenses for raffles. She also was tasked with ensuring the PAC complied with the various gaming grant regulations and wrote up financial reports.

Blanchard appeared to be completing her duties as planned until 2015, when her personal circumstances took a turn for the worse. Her husband lost his job and at one particularly low point, their electricity was shut off. With that and a recent bout of homelessness in mind, Blanchard, who had vowed to herself that she would pay the funds back, started on the path of deception.

“Starting in approximately January 2016, Ms. Blanchard began taking PAC cash that she was storing in her home before it was deposited,” Crown prosecutor ” Patricia O’Neil said.

“She began taking the PAC cash and paid for her family expenses. Ms. Blanchard took several steps to conceal the theft, which included preparing false financial statements, and reporting that the cash had been deposited in the PAC’s bank accounts when it had not been. She also took steps to forge a previous PAC president’s signature on over 50 cheques.”

At the peak of her deception, there was a discrepancy of $14,295 between what the PAC was supposed to have in its bank account and the actual balance. Blanchard, however, did work to repay what she could before she was caught.

By the time she was removed as treasurer in December of 2018, the exact figure missing from the PAC $9,764.51.

Her theft was discovered when another member of the PAC looked into the account and saw the discrepancy between Blanchard’s report and the actual total in the account. It was reported to police and an investigation was launched.

During a June 2020 police interview, Blanchard admitted to the offence, though she didn’t plead guilty until years later, and offered further context. Since being caught, she also repaid her debt and covered the fees that arose in its aftermath.

In the spring of 2019, she also entered into a civil settlement with the PAC in which she agreed to pay $26,728.25. The civil settlement figure includes some repayments the PAC was required to make to BC Gaming as well as fees for accounting and legal expenses.

Blanchard’s debt was ultimately paid in April of 2022.

Her lawyer, Darren Kautzi, said he wanted the court to give Blanchard a conditional discharge — no criminal record — so she could be gainfully employed in the government job she once held after her probationary period was complete.

He noted that the public stigma has been devastating for Blanchard, who has suffered mental health setbacks since the news was made public.