Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Video captures driver’s close call on Highway 4 on Vancouver Island

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 12, 2024 1:44 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Close call on Highway 4 in Port Alberni caught on video'
Close call on Highway 4 in Port Alberni caught on video
A close call involving an SUV was caught on video on Highway 4 on Vancouver Island last Friday. A witness said the incident was reported to RCMP.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Video shared with Global News shows a driver’s very close call on a Vancouver Island highway.

Just after 5 p.m. on Friday, a Global News viewer filmed an SUV on Highway 4 in Cathedral Grove, heading toward Port Alberni, pulling out to pass three other vehicles on a double solid yellow line and a blind curve in the road.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The SUV then swerved back into its lane, just barely avoiding an oncoming vehicle.

Trending Now

The vehicle then carried on speeding along the highway, according to the witness.

They recorded the licence plate and reported the incident to the RCMP.

More on BC
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices