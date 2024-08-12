Video captures driver’s close call on Highway 4 on Vancouver Island

Send this page to someone via email

Video shared with Global News shows a driver’s very close call on a Vancouver Island highway.

Just after 5 p.m. on Friday, a Global News viewer filmed an SUV on Highway 4 in Cathedral Grove, heading toward Port Alberni, pulling out to pass three other vehicles on a double solid yellow line and a blind curve in the road.



The SUV then swerved back into its lane, just barely avoiding an oncoming vehicle.

The vehicle then carried on speeding along the highway, according to the witness.

They recorded the licence plate and reported the incident to the RCMP.