Crime

15-year-old suspect charged in Selkirk Avenue stabbing, police say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 12, 2024 12:10 pm
1 min read
The Winnipeg police headquarters in downtown Winnipeg. View image in full screen
The Winnipeg police headquarters in downtown Winnipeg. Global News
A 15-year-old is in custody after a weekend stabbing incident on Selkirk Avenue, Winnipeg police say.

Officers were called to the scene around 11 p.m. Saturday, where they found a youth victim with serious injuries. He was taken to hospital in critical condition, later upgraded to stable, but with “life-altering” injuries.

Police said a suspect was arrested a short time later on Flora Avenue, with the help of a K9 unit and the tactical support team. They allege the victim and suspect — who didn’t know each other — got into an argument, and the situation escalated to the point where the victim was knocked down, kicked, punched, and attacked with a machete.

The suspect faces charges of aggravated assault, robbery and weapon possession, as well as four counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

Anyone with information is asked to call the major crimes unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Click to play video: 'Policing not the sole solution to Winnipeg youth crime, Supt. says'
Policing not the sole solution to Winnipeg youth crime, Supt. says
