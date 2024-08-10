Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Sports

Canadian to wrestle for bronze in women’s 62kg

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 10, 2024 7:20 am
1 min read
PARIS – Canadian wrestler Ana Paula Godinez Gonzalez is through to a bronze-medal match in the women’s 62-kilogram freestyle division at the Paris Olympics.

The 24-year-old from Burnaby, B.C. defeated Romania’s Kriszta Tunde Incze 2-0 in a repechage at the Champ-de-Mars arena.

She’ll wrestle three-time European champion Grace Jacob Bullen of Norway for one of the event’s two bronze medals later today.

In other action, Coquitlam, B.C.’s Justina Renay di Stasio lost her match against Yasemin Adar Yigit of Turkey in the women’s freestyle 76-kilogram division.

Amarveer Dhesi of Surrey, B.C. also lost a lost a repechage to Aiaal Lazarev of Kyrgyzstan in the men’s freestyle 125-kilogram.

Earlier in the tournament, Godinez Gonzalez defeated France’s Ameline Douarre before falling to Sakura Motoki of Japan by an 11-0 score.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 10, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

