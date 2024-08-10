Three Canadian paddlers to race for Olympic medals

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

PARIS – Three Canadian paddlers are set to compete for medals in the women’s sprint paddling at the Paris Olympics on Saturday.

Canoeist Katie Vincent of Mississauga, Ont., finished first in her women’s single 200-metre semifinal with a time of 45.01 seconds to secure a spot in the medal race.

Story continues below advertisement

Vincent and Sloan MacKenzie of Dartmouth, N.S., won bronze in the women’s double 500m on Friday.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

She’ll be up against Sophia Jensen of Chelsea, Que., who qualified by finishing third with a time of 0:45.66 in a semi that saw a four-way photo finish.

Kayaker Michelle Russell will also compete for hardware after coming second in a women’s single 500m semifinal with a time of 1:50.28.

Fellow Canadian Riley Melanson, who hails from Dartmouth, N.S., finished sixth in her semifinal with a time of 1:52.99 and will race in a placing final.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 10, 2024.