Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Hot spots extinguished but huge mess remains following Dunbar fire

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 9, 2024 9:09 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Road closure after Vancouver Dunbar fire concerns nearby business'
Road closure after Vancouver Dunbar fire concerns nearby business
The hotspots are out, but a big mess remains following the destructive fire in Vancouver's Dunbar neighbourhood. Global's Troy Charles hears from the owner of a local market who says business has dried up since the flames broke out.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Hot spots have been extinguished but a huge mess remains after the intense fire in Vancouver’s Dunbar neighbourhood.

Aerial video shows that the building that was under construction where the fire broke out is destroyed and the crane that toppled amid the flames is still blocking access to West 41st Avenue near Collingwood Street.

A corner store owner in the area is concerned for his livelihood, saying business has dried up since Tuesday’s fire.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“Basically, we cannot run business because there’s no parking spots along 41st Avenue or even the Safeway parking lot,” owner Billy Tang told Global News.

“So no traffic. It’s really affected (us and had a) huge impact on our business.”

Click to play video: 'Some residents still displaced after destructive Dunbar fire'
Some residents still displaced after destructive Dunbar fire
Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

City officials say the plan to remove the crane should be finalized over the weekend, and that it will likely be another week before that stretch of West 41st Avenue is cleared.

More on BC
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices