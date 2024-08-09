Hot spots extinguished but huge mess remains following Dunbar fire

Hot spots have been extinguished but a huge mess remains after the intense fire in Vancouver’s Dunbar neighbourhood.
Aerial video shows that the building that was under construction where the fire broke out is destroyed and the crane that toppled amid the flames is still blocking access to West 41st Avenue near Collingwood Street.
A corner store owner in the area is concerned for his livelihood, saying business has dried up since Tuesday’s fire.
“Basically, we cannot run business because there’s no parking spots along 41st Avenue or even the Safeway parking lot,” owner Billy Tang told Global News.
“So no traffic. It’s really affected (us and had a) huge impact on our business.”
City officials say the plan to remove the crane should be finalized over the weekend, and that it will likely be another week before that stretch of West 41st Avenue is cleared.
